UTA Signs Sundance Nominee Maite Alberdi For Worldwide Rep In All Areas

EXCLUSIVE: Filmmaker Maite Alberdi has signed with UTA for worldwide representation in all areas. Alberdi runs the production company Micromundo Productions and is known for making documentaries that paint intimate portraits of characters in small-scale worlds.

Most recently, she directed and wrote the documentary The Mole Agent, which was nominated for the Grand Jury Prize for “World Cinema – Documentary” at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. The Mole Agent was also nominated for awards at the Cleveland International Film Festival and the Miami Film Festival, among others.

Ahead of the film’s Sundance screening, Alberdi won the prestigious 2020 Chicken & Egg Award, which annually recognizes six experienced documentarians.

Previously, Alberdi directed, produced, and wrote the 2016 feature documentary The Grown-Ups. Her additional credits include the documentary short I’m Not From Here and the feature documentaries Tea Time and The Lifeguard.

Alberdi also co-authored the book Teorías de cine documental en Chile 1957-1973 (English-language title, Documentary Film Theory In Chile 1957-1973).

She continues to be represented by attorney Josh Sandler.