UTA Will Rep Attorney Benjamin Crump For TV, Podcasts, Film, Speaking

UTA has signed attorney Benjamin Crump and will work with him across TV, podcasting, film and speaking opportunities.

Crump has represented the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, Tamir Rice, Nakia Jones, Danny Ray Thomas and Stephon Clark, as well as the residents of Flint, Michigan. Additionally, he worked on the 2015 Holtzclaw Oklahoma City Police rape case, representing 9 of the 13 Black women who were victims, and the US Supreme Court case involving excessive police force against Robbie Tolan.

He is the founder and principal of Ben Crump Law; current President of the National Civil Rights Trial Lawyers Association; and serves on the Innocence Project Board of Directors and the National Black Justice Coalition Board of Directors.

Previously, he served as the 73rd president of the National Bar Association and was the first African American to chair the Florida State University College of Law Board of Directors. He has won the NAACP Thurgood Marshall Award, the SCLC Martin Luther King Servant Leader Award, the American Association for Justice Johnnie Cochran Award and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Eleanor Roosevelt Medallion for Service.

In 2016, he was appointed as an Honorary Fellow by the University of Pennsylvania College of Law. He also was named as the 2014 NNPA Newsmaker of the Year; and featured on The National Trial Lawyers Top 100 Lawyers and Ebony Magazine’s Power 100 Most Influential African Americans.

He is also a producer, documentarian and author. In 2018, he launched his production company, Brooklyn Media, which curates scripted narrative content for film, TV and digital media, with a focus on stories of injustice, inequality, and civil rights. He is also the executive producer of the documentary Woman in Motion, which follows Nichelle Nichols and the race to space.

Crump has also hosted the legal docudramas Evidence of Innocence on TVOne and Who Killed Tupac: The Search For Justice. Additionally, he can be seen on Fox’s You The Jury, in the film Marshall, in the documentary Beating Justice, and in BET’s I am Trayvon.

His book, Open Season: Legalized Genocide of Colored People,was published last year and details the landmark cases he has battled.

He continues to be managed by Curated By Media, who also oversees day-to-day operations for Brooklyn Media.