Chelsea McKinnies & Emerson Davis Named Partners At UTA

UTA has promoted Chelsea McKinnies and Emerson Davis to partner status. The two rose through the agency ranks and collectively share 25 years of experience.

McKinnies jointed UTA in 2015 and is an agent in UTA’s talent department. She began at CAA in 2008 on the reception desk in New York and was promoted to agent in 2012. Her clients include Constance Wu, Tracee Ellis Ross, Amandla Stenberg, Cynthia Erivo, Anna Faris, Aidy Bryant, Martin Lawrence, Kiersey Clemons, Michael Che, Jemaine Clement, Jodie Turner-Smith, Phillipa Soo, Adriana Ugarte, Greta Lee and Yvonne Orji. McKinnies is originally from Bloomington, Minnesota, and graduated from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts.

Davis is part of UTA’s Motion Picture Literary Group and a 14-year vet of the agency. He rose through the UTA mailroom, and was promoted to agent in 2010. His client roster includes Hiro Murai, Kogonada, Terence Nance, Shaka King, Gillian Robespierre and Justin Tipping; authors Ta-Nehisi Coates and Michael Chabon; producer Stephanie Allain; as well as multihyphenate artists Hebru Brantley and Tyler Mitchell. Davis has worked closely with screenwriters Dave Callaham, Chris Bremner, Jonathan Herman, Ian Shorr, and Ben Collins & Luke Piotrowski. Davis is originally from Prince George’s County, Maryland and is a graduate of Yale University.

“As champions of powerful and unique voices, Chelsea and Emerson have been integral to the growth and evolution of UTA,” said UTA Co-President David Kramer. “It is essential our partnership is comprised of dynamic and deserving leaders, particularly as we strive for our company to better reflect the world in which we live. Chelsea and Emerson make us better as a whole and will provide leadership and inspiration to colleagues who have been underrepresented in our partnership. UTA is fortunate to have such esteemed colleagues to help lead us in these times.”