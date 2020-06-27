USC School Of Dramatic Arts Dean Resigns Over Student Relationship

The USC School of Dramatic Arts Dean has resigned, admitting to dating a student in what he characterized as “evidence of irresponsibility.”

Dean David Bridel’s resignation came after another woman revealed the relationship at a USC town hall meeting on Wednesday of this week. A day later, Bridel sent a letter to faculty acknowledging the relationship with a BFA senior in 2009. He claimed the relationship ended amicably and said its depiction was “grossly inaccurate.”

However, he acknowleged his fault in his letter. “I fully accept, however, that my behavior in 2009 demonstrated a failure in judgment and evidence of irresponsibility. I apologize, profusely, for any harm I caused by my conduct in 2009.”