U.S. F-15 Fighter Jet Crashes Into The North Sea

A U.S. Air Force F-15 fighter jet has crashed into the North Sea off the coast of Britain.

According to a statement from RAF Lakenheath, the F-15C Eagle ditched into the sea at 9.40AM local time after it was carrying out a routine training mission. The cause of the crash is not yet known.

The pilot was the only person aboard the aircraft and their condition is unknown, the statement added. UK Search and Rescue have launched a rescue mission.

The jet was part of the 48th fighter wing and was based out of the Royal Air Force base at Lakenheath, in Suffolk, England.