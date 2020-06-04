Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Pixar’s ‘Up’ On ABC Rises To Top Of Wednesday Ratings; ‘Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ Dips

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Pixar’s ‘Up’ On ABC Rises To Top Of Wednesday Ratings; ‘Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ Dips

ABC/Mitch Haaseth

ABC’s “Wonderful World of Disney” presentation of Pixar’s Up won Wednesday in broadcast primetime, delivering a 0.7 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 3.36 million viewers. That’s a two-tenths lift from last week’s presentation of Thor: The Dark World, and it led in to a new episode of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (0.3, 1.56M), which was off from last week’s season premiere.

At CBS, the night kicked off the night with Game On! (0.6, 3.80M), which held steady with last week’s premiere. Encores of SEAL Team and S.W.A.T. followed.

Fox aired a repeat of MasterChef followed by a fresh episode of Ultimate Tag (0.6, 1.86M), which was on par with last week.

The 100 (0.2, 728,000) held steady at the CW, followed by a repeat of Bulletproof.

NBC aired reruns of its Chicago trio.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad