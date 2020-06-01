Women’s Tennis Doc ‘Unraveling Athena’ Acquired By Shout! Studios

Shout! Studios has acquired North American rights across several platforms to Unraveling Athena: The Champions of Women’s Tennis, the feature documentary directed by Francis Amat that chronicles the lives and drives of the sport’s most iconic stars past and present. The label is eyeing a multi-platform bow later this year.

The inspirational doc features interviews with the likes of Billie Jean King, Martina Navratilova, Chris Evert, Evonne Goolagong, Pam Shriver, Martina Hingis, Arantxa Sánchez-Vicario, Monica Seles, Kim Clijsters, Caroline Wozniacki, Ana Ivanovic, Justine Henin, Jelena Jankovic, Victoria Azarenka, Bethanie Mattek-Sands, Sania Mirza, Dinara Safina, and Tracy Austin. It reveals their perseverance, trials, and, tribulations and achievements, offering insight into the mind of the pro athlete and what it takes to make a champion.

Amat also produced along with Paloma Gongora from Zatopeka Films and Kaleidoscope Film Distribution Limited.

“Unraveling Athena delivers a long overdue and immensely entertaining celebration of the women who earned their rightful place in the pantheon of tennis champions,” Shout! Studios VP Acquisitions Jordan Fields said. “What it means to strive, to endure, to move past disappointment and fight another day — these are the lessons of sport but also of life, so this uplifting film is widely relatable.”

The deal was negotiated by Fields and Spencer Pollard of Kaleidoscope Film Distribution on behalf of the filmmakers and Zatopeka Films.