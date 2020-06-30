‘Unorthodox’ Star Aaron Altaras Signs With Brillstein Entertainment Partners

Click to Skip Ad
EXCLUSIVE: Aaron Altaras, star of Netflix’s critically acclaimed limited series Unorthodox, has signed with Brillstein Entertainment Partners for U.S. representation.

Altaras portrays Robert, the handsome romantic interest of the heroine, Esty, played by Israeli actress Shira Haas. Esty’s journey follows her out of the Satmar ultra-Orthodox sect in Williamsburg, N.Y. and into her newfound freedom in Berlin, where she meets Robert. The series is inspired by Deborah Feldman’s bestselling memoir of a young Jewish woman’s escape from a religious sect.

German-born Altaras also earned praise for his starring roles in the feature films Mario and The Invisibles. He is currently shooting the series Wild Republic and is poised to make his next big leap to U.S. films & television.

Altaras is also repped by Waring & Mckenna in the UK and Lastrada-doells Agency in Berlin.

