Univision Tops Wednesday Ratings; ‘Game On!’ Dips To Low

Univision topped Wednesday’s ratings heap in primetime, with its lineup averaging a 0.5 in the adults 18-49 demographic to beat the Big 4 and the CW. The Spanish-language broadcaster’s night included Te Doy La Vida (0.5, 1.82M), Amor Eterno (0.5, 1.77M) and Como Tú No Hay Do (0.5, 1.47M).

CBS’ Game On! (0.4, 3.00M) dipped two tenths from last week, hitting a series low but surpassing Univision programming in audience numbers. The network ended the night with repeats of SEAL Team and S.W.A.T.

ABC aired an encore of the 2017 special Taking the Stage: African American Music and Stories That Changed America (0.4, 3.16M), while the newest episode of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (0.3, 1.59M) was on par with last week.

Fox led the night with a MasterChef repeat followed by a fresh episode of Ultimate Tag (0.4, 1.57M), which was steady in the demo and nearly matched last week’s viewership.

NBC served repeats of its Chicago franchise with each winning their respective time slots in viewers. The network was No. 1 in viewers overall.

The CW’s The 100 (0.1, 590,000) meanwhile, ticked down to a series low while Bulletproof (0.1, 344K) held steady.