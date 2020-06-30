Universal & Will Packer Productions Developing Sports Drama ‘One And Done’

Chad Sanders and Chris Spencer are set to write the Universal Pictures-Will Packer Productions sports drama One and Done.

One and Done will center around one of the nation’s top high school athletes and his unprecedented decision to attend an HBCU.

“This is a timely story about a young man’s journey of discovery at an HBCU and his fight against the NCAA system,” said Packer about One and Done which he’ll produce with James Lopez.

Universal EVP of Production Matt Reilly and Creative Executive Tony Ducret will oversee on behalf of the studio.

Sanders is repped by Oronde Garrett and Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein & Lezcano. Spencer is repped by Parallel Entertainment and Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein & Lezcano.

Packer’s movies have grossed more than $1 billion with ten pics that have opened at No. 1 including Girls Trip and Night School, which were the top grossing comedies of 2018 and 2017. Before theaters closed down this year, Packer had the Issa Rae and LaKeith Stanfield romance The Photograph earlier this year, and he’s currently the EP on the Quibi series Blackballed.