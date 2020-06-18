ABC’s ‘United’ We Fall’ Gets Summer Premiere Date & Trailer

ABC has set a summer premiere date for United We Fall, the family comedy starring Will Sasso and Christina Vidal-Mitchell that it ordered back in May 2019. The series had been eyed for a fall launch. Watch the new trailer above.

The series from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios will bow with back-to-back half-hour episodes starting at 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, with episodes being available on Hulu the following.

ABC

The news comes hours after the network added Black-ish back to its fall schedule that was unveiled Wednesday.

A holdover from ABC’s 2019-20 season, United We Fall follows the trials and tribulations of Jo and Bill (Vidal-Mitchell and Sasso), parents of two young kids, as they try to make it day to day as a functioning family. Bill’s very judgmental live-in mother (Jane Curtin) and Jo’s large Latinx Catholic family never hesitate to let the couple know they’re seemingly screwing up, but Bill and Jo will always have each other’s backs and united against everyone: other parents, teachers, doctors, specialists, coaches, co-workers and especially their kids.

Jane Curtin, Guillermo Diaz and Ella Grace Helton also star.

Julius “Goldy” Sharpe wrote and executive produced the pilot, and Seth Gordon and Julia Gunn also serves as EPs. Mark Cendrowski directed the pilot, which was produced by Sony Pictures Television, Exhibit A Film, Julius Sharpe International Petroleum & Writing Inc.