‘Unhinged’: Russell Crowe Road Rage Pic Gears Up For Global Release As Cinemas Re-Open

Solstice Studios has finalized deals with key offshore distributors to bring psychological thriller Unhinged to cinemas across the world. The Russell Crowe-starrer, which has a domestic date of July 10, has set deals in the UK, Europe, Australia, Asia and Latin America. Directed by Derrick Borte, the road rage movie will see rollout in the UK on July 17 via Altitude Films, becoming the first significant new release there post-lockdown. Other dates are to be confirmed but many distributors are expected to unleash Unhinged as cinemas re-open and likely ahead of Disney’s Mulan and Warner Bros’ Tenet which are on July 24 and 31, respectively (though each of those goes a touch early in some overseas markets).

As we’ve noted over the past few weeks, new product in various markets, whether it be local titles or films that got delayed amid the coronavirus crisis, are driving a return to cinemas.

Unhinged takes an ordinary, everyday incident to its most terrifying conclusion in telling the story of a mother who leans on her horn at the wrong time, to the wrong guy. Road rage doesn’t begin to describe what he’s about to do to her and everyone she knows. The film also stars Caren Pistorius, Gabriel Bateman, Jimmi Simpson and Austin P McKenzie.

International acquirers of Unhinged include Leonine (Germany & Austria), SND (France), Studiocanal (Australia/New Zealand), VVS (Canada), Nordisk Film (Scandinavia), Leone Films (Italy), Sun Distribution (Latin America), DeAPlaneta (Spain), Kadokawa (Japan), Noori (Korea & Vietnam), Monolith (Poland), Movie Cloud (Taiwan), PT Prima (Indonesia, VR Films & Studios (India), Edko (Hong Kong) and MM2 (Singapore), among others.

“It is a privilege to be working with the top independent distribution companies around the world on our first feature,” said Solstice’s Acquisitions & International Head Crystal Bourbeau. “The film’s tremendous reception is a true testament to its universal relatability and global appeal. We are thrilled to be bringing Unhinged to cinemas worldwide with these partners, giving audiences everywhere a good reminder of why they love going to the movies.”

Leonine CEO Fred Kogel added, “Unhinged will be the first major theatrical release after the lockdown in Germany. This film enables us to present the audience with a great cinematic experience after a long stretch of hardship. At the same time, we are supporting the exhibitors with such a high-profile release to be able to reopen their theaters as profitable as possible. It takes courage to be the first mover into a new normality and I believe this signal is important for the people and our industry.”