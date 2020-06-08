UK Introduces 14-Day Quarantine Rules For Overseas Arrivals

The British government has today introduced new 14-day quarantine rules amid its ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic.

People arriving in the UK by plane, train or ferry will be expected to fill in a form before entering the county and then must self-isolate for two weeks, or face a fine of up to £1,000 ($1,300).

The new rules, which are deeply unpopular with airlines and travel companies, will be subject to ongoing review, with the UK government committed to re-examining them on June 28.

Home secretary Priti Patel has said the quarantine measures are designed to prevent infections being brought in from abroad, which could lead to a second peak in COVID-19.

The rules will impact production restart plans in the UK if shoots are reliant on overseas cast and crew. The British Film Commission coronavirus safety guidelines, published last week, state: “Ensure UK government guidance on quarantine is adhered to immediately upon arrival.”

The protocols add: “Limit in-person contact with others, including other cast and crew, to phone and video calls during any required quarantine period.”