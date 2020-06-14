UK Government To Review 2-Meter Coronavirus Social Distancing Rules

The UK government has said that is conducting an urgent review of two-meter coronavirus social distancing rules, in what could be a major boost for film and TV production restart plans.

British chancellor Rishi Sunak told Sky News on Sunday morning that “the Prime Minister has put in place a comprehensive review of the two-meter rule” as the government looks to kickstart British economic recovery.

“Now we have made good progress in suppressing the virus, we’re at a different stage of the epidemic than we were at the beginning, and that enables us to take a fresh look at this,” he said. “It is important we look at it comprehensively in the round and that is what we will do urgently.”

In another interview on The Andrew Marr Show on the BBC, Sunak added that rules would only be relaxed “if it’s safe and responsible to do so.” It comes as the British government’s most senior scientific advisors have urged caution, with hundreds of people still dying from COVID-19 every day.

China, Denmark and France are among the countries with one-meter social distancing rules, which is in line with World Health Organization guidelines.

A number of producers have told Deadline in recent weeks that halving the two-meter measures would make their lives easier in terms of returning to production. It could be particularly beneficial for drama, where actors being in close proximity is essential for storylines.