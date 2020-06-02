UK Genre Festival FrightFest Postponed To October

FrightFest, the annual UK genre movie event, has shifted dates from August to October due to coronavirus restrictions.

UK cinemas are not expected to open until July and even then there will be various measures in place including social distancing and reduced audience capacity as the country continues to fight the virus.

FrightFest was scheduled to run August 27-31 in London. Organizers will be hoping that the COVID restrictions on cinemas have eased by Halloween, when the event typically runs a single day of screenings but will now host the full festival across multiple days.

Alan Jones, co-director, said, “Sadly, we won’t be able to come together and celebrate our 21st year in the summer but rest assured, we will make our London Halloween event one to remember. FrightFest has always been about the genre community joining together, not just to embrace films but to demonstrate our unique spirit of supportive closeness.”