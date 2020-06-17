UEFA Says Champions League Soccer Will Return In August As Mini Knockout Tournament

UEFA has confirmed that Europan club soccer tournaments, the Champions League and Europa League, will return in August after being postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Champions League will be back as a straight knock-out tournament, with single fixture quarter-finals, semi-finals and a final being played in Lisbon, Portugal, between 12 and 23 August. The Europa League will adopt a similar format, with the final rounds taking place between 10 and 21 August across different locations in Germany.

Any round of 16 matches that were not played prior to the pandemic will take place on 7/8 August and 5/6 August for the Champions League and Europa League respectively.

The news of European football returning is another boost for sports broadcasters across the world who are now seeing domestic competitions, including the Bundesliga and the Premier League, get back underway. Turner Sports holds Champions League rights in the U.S., while in the UK, BT Sport shows European games.