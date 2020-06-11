UCLA Unveils Winners of 2020 Screenwriting Showcase

The UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television revealed the winners for this year’s screenwriting showcase on June 8 via a virtual Zoom ceremony attended by nearly 70 MFA screenwriting students, faculty, and staff.

During the event, host Cat Wilkins acknowledged the deaths of Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and George Floyd and encouraged support and allyship for the Black community. The attendees ordered in from Black-owned restaurants during the virtual ceremony and were surprised by special guests including Pose co-creator and UCLA Alum Steven Canals, Oscar-winning filmmaker John Ridley, and showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman (Jane the Virgin, Charmed).

“I know this is a really strange time culturally, and it may not feel like a time you want to celebrate, but you should absolutely take this opportunity to pat yourself on the back,” Canals said. “Stories matter. Stories are important. That is the way that we reflect our humanity…and heal the world.”

Below are the 20 Finalists and five Winners of the 2020 UCLA MFA Screenwriting Showcase:

FEATURE ADAPTATION

All is Well — Aaron Sharp (WINNER)

The Miraculous Flower of Lombard Street — Aaron Dalton

The Yellow Wallpaper — Matt Jennings

FEATURE COMEDY

Soft Serve — Jordan Wilson

The Last Blockbuster — Zachary Jordan Arthur

Two-Faced — Cat Wilkins (WINNER)

FEATURE DRAMA



Deaf Blood — Giulia Cardamone

Games in the Sky — Kristen Angonese

Night City Zappers — Paul Sprangers

Rag Doll — Amber Lena-Miller

Uprising — Jeff Austin (WINNER)

HALF-HOUR TV PILOT

Back from Avalon — Amy Wen

Paramour — Regina Kim (WINNER)

Summer Can’t Last Forever — Aidan West

Sssportsss — Mark Skeele Wilson

ONE HOUR TV PILOT



New Eden — Kelly Gaudet

Sanctuary — Alexandra Overy

The Oyster Wars — Natasha Joyce

The Praying Indian — James Bentley

Thimblerig — Katie Adams (WINNER)