UCLA Unveils Winners of 2020 Screenwriting Showcase

The UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television revealed the winners for this year’s screenwriting showcase on June 8 via a virtual Zoom ceremony attended by nearly 70 MFA screenwriting students, faculty, and staff.
During the event, host Cat Wilkins acknowledged the deaths of Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and George Floyd and encouraged support and allyship for the Black community. The attendees ordered in from Black-owned restaurants during the virtual ceremony and were surprised by special guests including Pose co-creator and UCLA Alum Steven Canals, Oscar-winning filmmaker John Ridley, and showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman (Jane the Virgin, Charmed).
“I know this is a really strange time culturally, and it may not feel like a time you want to celebrate, but you should absolutely take this opportunity to pat yourself on the back,” Canals said. “Stories matter. Stories are important. That is the way that we reflect our humanity…and heal the world.”
Below are the 20 Finalists and five Winners of the 2020 UCLA MFA Screenwriting Showcase:
FEATURE ADAPTATION
All is Well — Aaron Sharp (WINNER)
The Miraculous Flower of Lombard Street — Aaron Dalton
The Yellow Wallpaper — Matt Jennings
FEATURE COMEDY
Soft Serve — Jordan Wilson
The Last Blockbuster — Zachary Jordan Arthur
Two-Faced — Cat Wilkins (WINNER)
FEATURE DRAMA
Deaf Blood — Giulia Cardamone
Games in the Sky — Kristen Angonese
Night City Zappers — Paul Sprangers
Rag Doll — Amber Lena-Miller
Uprising — Jeff Austin (WINNER)
HALF-HOUR TV PILOT
Back from Avalon — Amy Wen
Paramour — Regina Kim (WINNER)
Summer Can’t Last Forever — Aidan West
Sssportsss — Mark Skeele Wilson
ONE HOUR TV PILOT
New Eden — Kelly Gaudet
Sanctuary — Alexandra Overy
The Oyster Wars — Natasha Joyce
The Praying Indian — James Bentley
Thimblerig — Katie Adams (WINNER)
