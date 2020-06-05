Click to Skip Ad
U.S. May Unemployment At 13.3%, Improved From April

CRISTOBAL HERRERA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Total U.S. unemployment reached 13.3% in May, falling from 14.7% the month before.

The Labor Department said Friday morning the improvement in the labor market reflected a limited resumption of economic activity that had been curtailed in March and April due to the coronavirus pandemic and efforts to contain it.

May employment rose sharply in leisure and hospitality, construction, education and health services, and retail trade. By contrast, employment in government continued to decline sharply.

