Twitter Slaps “Manipulated Media” Warning On Donald Trump Tweet Featuring Fake CNN Clip

has placed its latest fact check on a Donald Trump tweet after the U.S. president posted a video, purporting to show a clip from a CNN report on a Trump-supporting “racist baby.”

Twitter labeled the tweet “manipulated media,” linking off to a fact check that states: “Video being shared of CNN report on toddlers is doctored, journalists confirm.” CNN reporters were among those debunking the footage.

The video tweeted by Trump is an edited version of a wildly viral 2019 clip of a black and a white toddler running to greet each other on the streets of New York.

In the version posted by Trump, it shows the black toddler being chased by the white boy, with a fake CNN chyron that reads: “Terrified toddler runs from racist baby. Racist baby probably a Trump voter.”

It then cuts to “what actually happened,” showing the two boys embracing. The video ends with the message: “America is not the problem, fake news is. If you see something, say something. Only you can prevent fake news dumpster fires.”

The origin of the video is not known, but it has been viewed 12M times and generated 156,000 retweets since being posted by Trump on Thursday evening.

It is the third time Twitter has slapped a warning on one of Trump’s tweets after labeling a pair of misleading claims about mail-in ballots in May. Trump responded by signing an executive order taking aim at a key provision of the law that protects tech platforms from liability for the third-party content posted on their sites.