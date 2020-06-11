Tubi Partners with Hospital Platform To Offer Service To Patients In Philadephia

Fox-owned, ad-supported VOD service Tubi said it’s partnered with an interactive platform used in hospitals ,called pCare, to offer is more than 20,000 movies and TV shows to patients at the Temple University Health System’s flagship location in North Philadelphia.

The partnership with Tubi lets Temple provide entertainment to patients on iPads in areas without televisions or hard-wired internet connections. To help manage the surge of COVID-19 patients, Temple, and other hospitals, set up care rooms in non-traditional spaces including outpatient clinic exam rooms and lobby waiting areas. There have often been no-visitor policies to try to contain the spread of the virus leaving hospitals looking for ways to help patients connect with loved ones and cope with isolation. The pCare open platform said it integrates with existing emergency health systems, patient portals and mobile health applications to connect patients and families and helps healthcare providers provide virtual visits and engage patients.

“The work of hospitals and health systems to institute protocols that can help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and protect their patients and staff is critical. But every health professional recognizes the very real impact that stress, isolation and even boredom can have on patients,” said Dave Bennett, CEO of pCare. “Our partnership with Tubi reflects what we’re hearing from the hospitals we serve and is part of our rapid-response to help health teams address quickly evolving pain points in the era of COVID-19.”