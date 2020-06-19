Trump Satire ‘Bad President’ Featuring Stormy Daniels Heads To Cannes On VMI Slate

EXCLUSIVE: VMI Worldwide has picked up global rights to Bad President, a comedic satire about Donald Trump’s rise to power during the U.S. election in 2016.

The pic stars Jeff Rector as Trump. In the film, he makes a deal with the devil (played by Eddie Griffin) to allow him to win the election. The pic, which covers various scandals, also features the real Stormy Daniels, the pornographic actress who claimed to have had an affair with Trump.

Bad President is directed and produced by Param Gill and scripted by John Buchanan and Param Gill. The pair are best known for Going To America starring Eddie Griffin and Mindy Robinson, which was released by Sony Pictures Home Ent.

VMI will be shopping the pic at the Cannes virtual Marche next week.

“Bad President is a film we all need to see especially before the 2020 election to remind us of the incidents that took place five years ago. I enjoyed taking Trump’s true statements and unforgettable moments and turning them into something we could all laugh at,” said Param Gill.

“The world is laughing at Trump not with him – this film really nails it. I am proud to be working with the very talented director and writer, Param Gill and happy to have the opportunity for VMI to premiere this film in Virtual Cannes,” added Andre Relis of VMI Worldwide.