Tribeca Film Fest Expands Tribeca Drive-In Nationally To Football Stadiums Among Other Venues

Tribeca Enterprises Monday announced 30 films and performances for its annual Tribeca Drive-In series that will be going national this year with partners AT&T and Imax, with help from the NFL to expand the event to stadiums in Dallas. Miami and Seattle.

The Tribeca Drive-In has been a signature feature of the Tribeca Film Festival for 20 years and, this year, the movie form is having a renaissance due to the coronavirus. So while the festival migrated online in 2020, the drive-in grew. It will run from July 2 to August 2, Thursdays through Sunday. Other venues include AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas; Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif.; Nickerson Beach in Nassau County, NY; and Orchard Beach in the Bronx, NY. More will be announced in coming weeks.

Audiences can purchase tickets at TribecaFilm.com with a percentage of proceeds donated to Black Lives Matter. The events will offer complimentary access and reserved parking to essential workers the first night at every venue.

“At Tribeca’s core, we aim to bring people together through the arts to send a signal of unity and resiliency to the world during challenging times,” said Tribeca Enterprises and Tribeca Film Festival Co-Founder and CEO Jane Rosenthal. “As an immediate and safe solution, we’re excited to bring new and classic works from filmmakers, creators, and artists to communities across the country through the Tribeca Drive-In series. As the nation begins to emerge from months of quarantine, we look forward to movie theaters reopening and hope that the Drive-In serves as a reminder of the magic of the moviegoing experience.”

The lineup includes music-themed movies Selena, The Bodyguard, Straight Outta Compton; Sports Sundays with Creed, Jerry Maguire, Space Jam, and Love and Basketball; Time travel comedies with Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure and Back to the Future; high school comedies with Mean Girls and Superbad; Ladies’ Night with Girls Trip and Bridesmaids, ‘hit the road’ pics Talladega Nights and The Fast And The Furious; a James Bond tribute with Goldfinger and Casino Royale; and kids’ night with Inside Out, The Lego Movie, and Spy Kids. July 4th will feature Field of Dreams, The Wizard of Oz, and a special 25th Anniversary screening of Apollo 13.

Other highlights include: the 2020 Sundance Film Festival breakout hit Palm Springs, which will screen at the Drive-In series prior to its July 10th release, a special 45th Anniversary screening of Jaws, Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight, Tim Burton’s BeetleJuice and Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure, Spike Lee’s Do The Right Thing and Inside Man, audience favorites like Meet the Parents, Meet the Fockers, Crazy Rich Asians, Wonder Woman, The Goonies, and Black Panther, as well as two shorts, Gloves Off and Tangled Roots, from this year’s Queen Collective, a program created by Procter & Gamble, Tribeca Studios and Queen Latifah to drive equality and inclusion representation in front and behind the camera for multicultural directors.

“The Tribeca Drive-In series is a tribute to movies and the shared experience of watching them, even if from our cars. In anticipation of theaters reopening imminently, we look back at what we love about the big screen experience,” added Tribeca Enterprises and Tribeca Film Festival Co-Founder Robert De Niro.

The series will feature some filmmaker and talent introductions, live stand-up comedy and new teasers of upcoming film releases.

In Los Angeles, Tribeca is partnering with comedy production and distribution company Comedy Dynamics on four live shows over four days at the Rose Bowl Stadium on July 9-12. The events, which blend comedy and film, will be one of the first tapings with a live audience since the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to most productions worldwide in early March. It will also be recorded for future viewing.

For the NFL venues, the respective teams of participating markets will be announcing events and ticketing details. “Watching great NFL content and classic movies in NFL stadiums on big screens in a safe, socially distant way will be a thrill for all in attendance,” said the NFL’s Blake Stuchin, Vice President, Digital Media Business Development.