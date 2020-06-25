‘The Daily Show With Trevor Noah’ Drives Bubba Wallace Admission: “People Compared Me To Jussie Smollett”

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace said he is relieved by the FBI’s conclusion that there was no noose placed specifically in his Talladega garage. But he’s still questioning that report.

Wallace appeared on several media outlets on Wednesday, including tonight’s Trevor Noah Daily Social Distancing Show. During his talk with Noah, he claimed his crew “checked each and every garage around us. Not any one had anything like we had” as far as rope shape.

As the only African American driver in NASCAR’s top tier, and a key player in the movement to ban the Confederate flag at its racing events, Wallace said he carried “a heightened awareness around Talledega,” a racetrack in Alabama, as a possible place where there could be backlash.

Wallace said that he’s told his sponsors and supporters that the incident carries a “bigger picture” involving race, and that he’s committed to “standing my ground and helping NASCAR paint a new picture.”

While he said he was relieved with the FBI report’s conclusion, “I knew this would flip to the negative side,” adding that once initial reports of a noose were debunked, “People compared me to Jussie Smollett,” the actor who currently faces legal problems over a hate hoax he allegedly perpetrated in Chicago.

“I am not a political person at all,” Wallace insisted, adding, “I’ve never pulled the race card.” But he said that now that he has a platform, he will stand up for “a race that feels defeated. I don’t want to see my people go down like that. I want to stand up for them.”

Watch the video below