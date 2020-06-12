The Daily Social Distancing Show With Trevor Noah Brings Spike Lee To The Joint

Spike Lee stopped in online to talk with Trevor Noah about his new film Da 5 Bloods, which depicts African American vets returning to Vietnam to seek the remains of their fallen squad leader and the gold fortune he helped them hide.

Lee’s talk topics rambled from Crispus Attucks to Colin Kaepernick to the New York Knicks, but in between, he made his point about the state of America and why African Americans are wound into its fabric: “We built this bitch.”

The interview went well for Noah, as Lee ended it with an open invitation to join him for drinks or dinner “A.C.,” or “After Corona”

“We know who’s paying,” Noah said, laughing.

Watch the interview above.