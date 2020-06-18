Trevor Noah And The Daily Social Distancing Show Finds The Funny In COVID-19’s Return

There’s a reason Trevor Noah is doing his show from home. “It’s not that I forgot to pay the utility bill at the studio,” he said. No, it’s the coronavirus, and while reopening protocols are gaining steam, so are new cases of the virus.

This week, even New Zealand – which thought it had beaten the virus – announced two new cases had emerged. This as the nation had opened up practically everything.

“Oh, no, New Zealand. You made the classic zombie movie mistake,” said Noah. “When you are in the house, and someone knocks on the door, you don’t let that person in. It’s going to be a zombie – or a Jehovah’s Witness.”

The virus is also making inroad again in China, which is shutting down “because of 100 new cases,” Noah noted. “Either they take this way more seriously than anyone else, or there’s something they’re not telling us.”

He added: “You need to be honest with us,” noting how last time, we were assured we had nothing to worry about. “Next thing, we’re all making face masks out of our roommates’ underwear.”

The good news is that scientists are learning how the virus spreads. It is most virulent at crowded events. “The total nightmare would be like a big, crowded event where thousands are packed together, screaming about locking someone up,” Noah said.

