Trevor Noah: Cops Are Meeting “Calls To End Police Brutality With Even More Police Brutality”

Trevor Noah and The Daily Social Distancing Show returned from a two-week hiatus tonight — but dang if there he had anything to talk about. It’s not like, y’know, stuff happened.

But Comedy Central’s intrepid late-night host soldiered on and opted to tackle an old topic: police brutality.

The day before George Floyd is laid to rest, an often grim-faced Noah said: “People have been comparing this moment to the Civil Rights movement of the 1960s. And much like the 1960s, law enforcement officers have met these calls to end policy brutality with even more police brutality.”

Cue the montage of “heavily armed police using military-style tactics.” During the video clips, one reporter noted how local law enforcement stocked up on heavy weaponry after 9/11 to combat the threat of terrorism.

“Just think about it,” Noah then said. “Police departments got this heavy-duty equipment to fight terrorists … and now they’re using it again Americans who are exercising their right to protest. … Maybe I’ve forgotten my history, but I don’t remember the part where al-Qaida attacked America with cardboard signs.”

Watch eight-plus minutes of Noah’s monologue above. Tonight’s guests are Black Visions Collective organizer Miski Noor and Super Bowl champion and NFL Players Coalition co-founder Anquan Boldin. See their segments below:



