‘Total Bellas’ Renewed For Season 6 By E!

E! has picked up a sixth season of docuseries Total Bellas, which follows the lives of WWE stars Nikki Bella and Brie Bella.

The NBCUniversal cable network will launch the next run of the show later this fall.

Season 5 of the show, which ends tonight, June 11, featured Nikki and Artem’s French engagement and the twins finding out they’re both expecting and due within weeks of each other.

The upcoming season will highlight the birth of their babies as Nikki navigates the joys of parenthood for the first time and Brie becomes a mom of two.

The fifth season is averaging around 1M viewers, with 604K in the total 18-49 demo with nearly three quarters of these viewers women. This average is up 10% from last season and the show consistently ranks among the top ten shows in primetime across ad-supported cable nets.

Total Bellas is produced by WWE and Bunim/Murray Productions with Gil Goldschein, Andrea Metz and Farnaz Farjam Chazan serving as executive producers for Bunim/Murray Productions and Kevin Dunn and Chris Kaiser serving as executive producers for WWE. The Bella twins also serve as executive producers.