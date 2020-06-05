Topic Picks Up North American Rights To Danish Drama ‘When The Dust Settles’ & Doc Series ‘Through Greenland’ With ‘GOT’ Star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Topic, the streaming service from First Look Media, has acquired North American rights to Danish drama series When The Dust Settles and doc series Through Greenland, fronted by Game Of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

The former will debut exclusively on the service on July 16 and the latter launches on August 27.

When the Dust Settles originally aired on Denmark’s public broadcasting network DR on February 2, 2020 to an audience of more than one million viewers on all platforms.

The character-driven series is a multi-plot drama that portrays eight very different characters during the days before and after a terrorist attack shocks Copenhagen. It was co-created by Dorte Høgh and Ida Maria Rydén, with Milad Alami (Follow The Money III) sharing the directing duties with Jeanette Nordahl (Wildland) and Iram Haq (What Will People Say). The series is produced by Stinna Lassen for DR Drama.

Through Greenland follows Coster-Waldau as he goes on an adventurous expedition across the world’s largest island, located between the Arctic and Atlantic oceans.

Topic’s VP of Acquisitions Jennifer Liang negotiated the deal with DR Sales’ Executive Sales & Acquisitions Manager Freja Johanne Nørgaard Sørensen.

“We are delighted that Topic has picked up When the Dust Settles. The series is an ambitious project that speaks to something in all of us and I hope that the North American audience will embrace our series wholeheartedly,” said DR Sales’ Executive Sales & Acquisitions Manager Freja Johanne Nørgaard Sørensen.