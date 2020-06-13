Tom Hanks Sci-Fi Movie ‘Bios’ Moves To 2021

Universal/Amblin’s Bios is the first to move off Oct. 2 after Warner Bros. plopped Wonder Woman 1984 on that new date, and will now go on April 16, 2021. Uni already had April 16 on hold with untitled event movie.

Already on that date is the Warner Bros. Lisa Joy-directed sci-fi film Reminiscence which stars Hugh Jackman, Thandie Newton and Rebecca Ferguson.

Bios‘ departure from Oct. 2 leaves Paramount’s Tom Clancy movie Without Remorse standing next to Wonder Woman 1984.

With New York theaters and some prime offshore territories not really open yet, Warner Bros. made some seismic release date changes which has everyone jumping in response. That began with Tenet, which was the event movie primed to get the summer season started, going from July 17 to July 31. However, Warners took Wonder Woman 1984 to the first weekend in October, a frame they bronzed last year as the month’s best box office opening record with DC’s R-rated Joker ($96.2M domestic, and ultimately the highest grossing R-rated movie ever worldwide with $1.07 billion).

Miguel Sapochnik directs Bios which stars Hanks as Finch, a robotics engineer and one of the few survivors of a cataclysmic solar event that has left the world a wasteland. Finch has been living in an underground bunker for decade with his dog, Goodyear. However, Finch is terminally ill. With time running out, he creates a robot (Caleb Landry Jones, Get Out, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) to watch over Goodyear when he no longer can. As the trio embarks on a perilous journey into a desolate American West, Finch strives to show his creation, who names himself Jeff, the joy and wonder of what it means to be alive and to teach him to become human enough to take care of Goodyear. And Goodyear himself must learn to accept and trust his new master. Craig Luck and Ivor Powell wrote the screenplay. Producers are Kevin Misher, Jack Rapke, Jacqueline Levine and Powell. EPs are Robert Zemeckis, Luck, Sapochnik, Andy Berman and Adam Merims.