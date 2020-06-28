Timothy Regler Dies: Daytime Emmy-Winning Producer Of ‘Judge Judy’ Was 68

Timothy A. Regler, a Daytime Emmy-winning producer for Judge Judy and other television shows, died of heart disease on June 19 at his home in Carlsbad, Calif. He was 68.

Born in Burbank, Calif., he grew up in the San Fernando Valley and Eagle Rock. Regler was a graduate of Eagle Rock High School.

Regler spent 40 years in the television industry, joining Ralph Edwards Productions as a teenager. He became known as a producer/director, and became an executive producer of the Judge Judy show. He received a Daytime Emmy Award in 2012-2013 for Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program, and was nominated an additional 15 times. He later was a producer for the Judge Joe Brown show.

He was a principal at Timothy Regler Consulting, Inc. and was a member of several professional organizations, including the Director’s Guild of America.

Regler’s public service included being a board member of the Los Angeles Music Center’s Center Theater Group (CTG,) and a Suicide Prevention Hotline volunteer. He was also a strong LGBQT rights activist.

Predeceased by his mother, Barbara L. Regler, and father, Ted Albert Regler, he is survived by his brother, Thomas Regler of Ashland, Oregon; a sister, Penny Brennan; and nieces Barbara and Peggy.

The family requests any donations in his honor be made to the Center Theater Group or an LGBQT advocacy group of your choice.