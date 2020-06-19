‘This Way Up’: Channel 4 & Hulu Poised To Team Again For Season 2 Of Aisling Bea Comedy

EXCLUSIVE: British broadcaster Channel 4 and Hulu are preparing to work together again on a second season of This Way Up, the comedy from Living With Yourself star Aisling Bea.

Produced by Sharon Horgan and Clelia Mountford’s company Merman, the first season features Bea as an English-as-a-foreign language teacher trying to pull her life back together after a nervous breakdown.

Deadline understands that Bea has been writing Season 2 during the coronavirus lockdown and there is some hope that the shoot can take place this year. Bea stars in the show alongside Horgan, who plays her sister, and The Crown actor Tobias Menzies, a budding love interest.

Horgan has previously told broadcaster James O’Brien’s Full Disclosure podcast that a second season is on the cards, while in an interview with Deadline today, Menzies said he is looking forward to doing more of the show. “Everyone is very keen to make some more of it. Hopefully, that’s one of the things we can do when we work out how to film again,” he said.

It is understood that Hulu is keen to remain involved as a co-production partner after making inroads into British and Irish projects. Sally Rooney adaptation Normal People has proved a huge success on both sides of the pond, while the Disney-owned streamer recently acquired BBC coming-of-age comedy In My Skin.

Bea has enjoyed a breakthrough period in her career, winning plaudits for the first season of This Way Up and starring alongside Paul Rudd in Netflix’s Living With Yourself. She also featured in ITV/AMC hit Quiz, which told the story of a Who Wants To Be A Millionaire cheating scandal.

Season 1 of This Way Up was executive produced by Horgan, Bea and Mountford. The director was Alex Winckler and the series producer was Gavin O’Grady.