WGA Award-Winning ‘This Is Us’ Writer-Producer Vera Herbert Signs With Gersh

EXCLUSIVE: Vera Herbert, a key writer-producer on NBC’s flagship drama series This Is Us, has signed with the Gersh Agency.

Herbert is a co-executive producer on This Is Us where she has been since after the pilot. The first episode she wrote on the show, Season 1’s The Trip, earned her a WGA Award for Episodic Drama. Additionally, Herbert has shared in This Is Us‘ three Drama Series Emmy nominations to date.

Prior to that, Herbert was a writer-producer on the popular MTV comedy series Awkward. She also wrote the drama script Blink, which went to pilot at the CW during the 2012-13 season.

Herbert is additionally repped by Jackoway Austen Tyerman.