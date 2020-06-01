Theresa Kang-Lowe Departs WME To Launch Management Company With Deal At Apple

Theresa Kang-Lowe, a respected lit agent and Partner at WME, is leaving the agency. She will be launching her own management/production company and is finalizing a multi-year overall deal with Apple TV+, I hear. She is joining there her client Alfonso Cuarón, who has an overall deal with Apple TV+, and she will continue to rep him, along with selected other clients, as a manager.

Kang-Lowe, who has been a partner at WME in the literary department since 2014, is one of the highest-profile departures from the agency, which recently underwent cuts amid the coronavirus pandemic.

At WME, she has represented television and film clients, including Gillian Flynn, Steve Zaillian, Lisa Joy, Simon Beaufoy, Lena Waithe, Guillermo Del Toro, David Goyer, Destin Daniel Cretton, Roberto Patino, Prentice Penny, Justin Simien, Charles King’s MACRO TV Studios, The Ink Factory studio, amongst notable others.

Her focus has been representing clients with powerful voices who speak to the social conversation, while entertaining. At WME, Kang co-founded Empower, a company-wide program promoting diversity and inclusion. In 2019, she was appointed to Los Angeles Mayor Garcetti’s Enterpreneurs in Residence for the Evolve Entertainment Fund focused on increasing diversity in the entertainment community.

Kang-Lowe started in the Endeavor mailroom in 2003. She was promoted to agent in 2007.