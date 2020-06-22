‘The Young And The Restless’ Eyes July Production Restart Date

EXCLUSIVE: The Young and the Restless is poised to become the second U.S. daytime drama to return to the set. I hear the producers for the soap have sent a letter to the cast and crew, notifying them of a tentative plan to restart production on July 6.

As is the case with any production plans during the pandemic, which are in flux because COVID-19 conditions change daily, I hear July 6 was listed in the letter as a goal, not as a firm restart date.

The producers of Young and the Restless have been in contact with the team behind fellow CBS daytime drama The Bold and the Beautiful, which returned to production last Wednesday for one day before taking a break to work on testing protocols. Their experience is being used byYoung and the Restless producers as they are honing in on their own safety guidelines. (Both B&B and Y&R were created by William J. Bell and Lee Phillip, with Bell-Phillip Television producing B&B and Sony Pictures Television leading production on Y&R.)

The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful suspended production in mid-March amid an industrywide production shutdown due to the pandemic. Both series ran out of original episodes at the end of April and began airing repeats curated into theme weeks.

In January, CBS renewed The Young and the Restless for four more years, taking it through 2024. The series, now in its 47th season, is produced by Bell Dramatic Serial Company, in association with Sony Pictures Television. It airs weekdays from 12:30-1:30 PM, ET/11:30 AM-12:30 PM, PT.