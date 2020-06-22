‘The Witcher’ Season 2 To Resume UK Shoot August 17

The second season of Netflix series The Witcher will go back into production on August 17, the streamer announced today.

The restart is symbolic given that The Witcher was one of the first major shows to shut down in mid-March, when the coronavirus pandemic swept through the UK film and TV business.

Deadline first revealed that the show’s UK shoot was halted. The same day, cast member Kristofer Hivju also tested positive for the virus, leading the streamer to conduct a deep-clean of the set to prevent further infection.

Slowly but surely we are starting to see some major UK projects head back into production on Brit shores. We had the scoop that Universal’s Jurassic World: Dominion is set to be the first major studio movie to re-start filming properly in the UK on July 6 at Pinewood Studios, with extensive coronavirus preventative measures in place.

The Witcher shoots at Arborfield Studios, which is around 40 miles west of London. Henry Cavill stars in the fantasy drama based on the book series which has previously been adapted into a hit video game franchise.

Here’s the official twitter post confirmed the news: