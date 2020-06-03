‘The West Wing’ Reunion: Richard Schiff Hints At Cast Get Together In Support Of Black Lives Matter

Richard Schiff has said that stars of The West Wing are discussing a reunion in support of Black Lives Matter following the death of George Floyd.

The actor, who played Toby Ziegler in the iconic NBC White House drama, tweeted on Tuesday that work is underway on a “cast reunion and reading,” adding that the get together would be “coming soon.”

Schiff, who tweeted a picture from the frontline of protests over Floyd’s death, revealed the plans while responding to fans of his other drama, The Good Doctor, who wanted the show to acknowledge the Black Lives Matter movement.

In the exchange, he also praised the cast and crew of cop comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine for making a $100,000 donation to the National Bail Fund Network.

I am working with my cast mates from The West Wing for these purposes. Including a cast reunion and reading coming soon. Good for Brooklyn 99. I hope it makes a difference. https://t.co/acA0n5LenU — Richard Schiff (@Richard_Schiff) June 3, 2020

Schiff did not offer more detail on what form The West Wing reunion will take, but the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of virtual get-togethers for shows including The Office and Parks And Recreation.

It will not be the first time West Wing alumni have reunited. The cast and creator Aaron Sorkin have come together a number of times in recent years, including in 2016 when they did an ATX Festival reunion panel.