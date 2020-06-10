‘The Wendy Williams Show’ Holding Off On @Home Editions For Now

The Wendy Williams Show is taking a pause on @Home editions for now. Williams took to social media today to reveal the show will hold off on remotely-produced shows as it awaits word that it can go back into production in the studio.

“I’m waiting for the state of New York to say that we as a show can go back,” Williams told fans Wednesday in video posts on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. With a caption that reads “I (heart) u for watching!,” Williams told viewers “I want to go back to doing our show. Nothing makes me happier than to be Wendy on The Wendy Show… what I want the most is to be with you. I miss you. I miss you a lot.” You can watch the video in full below.

“The goal is to be back in studio as soon as we are allowed,” a show spokesperson confirmed in a statement. “If that is delayed until later in the year, we may revisit the @ Home shows.”

Williams announced in May that she was taking some time off from her show due to health concerns over her Graves’ disease.

The Wendy Williams Show had been airing remote episodes (Wendy@Home) from Williams’ New York City home since April 6 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The nationally syndicated talker, along with much of TV and film, shut down production on March 12 due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Wendy Williams Show, produced and distributed by Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury, has been renewed on Fox Television Stations through 2021-22.