‘The Wall’ Viewership Hits Season High, ‘Cannonball’ Preview Stays Afloat

NBC won Monday night with The Wall delivering a 0.7 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 3.99 million viewers, marking a season-high audience for the game show. The Titan Games ticked down in the demo with a 0.7 and 3.91 million viewers, but the reality sports competition and The Wall still managed to top the night. Meanwhile, the network gave audiences a splashy special preview of the wild game show Cannonball which delivered a 0.6 in the demo and 2.75 million viewers. The show official debuts on the USA Network on July 9.

ABC’s The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever (0.4, 2.10M) held steady with its episode that spotlighted JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette.

The CW was steady across the board with new episodes of Whose Line Is It Anyway? (0.2, 1.07M) and

Penn & Teller: Fool Us (0.2, 991,000).

Elsewhere, CBS populated its Monday night with reruns of The Neighborhood, Bob Hearts Abishola, All Rise and Bull and Fox served repeats of 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star.

