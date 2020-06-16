‘The Voice’: Gwen Stefani Returns To NBC Talent Contest, Replacing Nick Jonas

Gwen Stefani is heading back to NBC’s The Voice, taking over from Nick Jonas who was keeping her seat warm last season.

The No Doubt singer will be reunited with coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton and host Carson Daly for the 19th cycle of the singing competition format.

Stefani last appeared in Season 17 and previously had been a coach in Seasons 7, 9 and 12 as well as a mentor in Seasons 8 and 10. She left the show last to perform a solo Las Vegas residency.

Created by John De Mol, The Voice returns to NBC this fall on Mondays and Tuesdays. Stefani’s return was announced as part of NBC’s fall schedule reveal.

