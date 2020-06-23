‘The Titan Games’ Rises To Top Of Monday Ratings; ‘The Wall’ Ticks Up

NBC had a solid Monday, kicking off with The Titan Games which ruled primetime delivering a 0.8 in the adults 18-49 demographic and 3.89 million viewers. The reality sports competition hosted by Dwayne Johnson ticked up from last week and also saw a rise in viewership. It was the same good news for The Wall (0.7, 3.85M), and NBC wrapped its evening with the season premiere of Dateline (0.6, 3.55M).

The network won the night overall in both the demo and viewers.

On ABC, The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever (0.4, 2.14M) took over for the evening, holding steady in the demo with last week but hitting an audience low.

The CW featured a fresh episode of Whose Line Is It Anyway? (0.2, 1.11M), which held steady. The Season 7 premiere of Penn & Teller: Fool Us (0.2, 1.12M) also came in steady.

Elsewhere, CBS aired repeats of Bob Hearts Abishola, All Rise, Bull and The Neighborhood, with the latter netting the night’s biggest audience. Meanwhile, Fox served reruns of 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star.