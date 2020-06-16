‘The Titan Games’ Wins Monday Ratings, ‘Songland’ Holds Steady

Click to Skip Ad
Once again, The Titan Games ruled Monday night ratings delivering a 0.7 in the adults 18-49 demographic and 3.80 million viewers. The extreme reality athletic competition of strength may have dipped a tenth from last week, but it was still enough to stay on top. NBC also aired a fresh episode of Songland which held steady with a 0.5 in the demo and 2.46 million viewers. Meanwhile, The Wall (0.6, 3.77M) ticked down from last week.

ABC’s latest walk down memory lane with The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever (0.4, 2.16M) managed to stay on par with last week while The CW aired repeats of Whose Line Is It Anyway followed by the season finale of Roswell, New Mexico (0.1, 658,000) which held steady.

Elsewhere, reruns of The Neighborhood, Bob Hearts of Abishola, All Rise and Bull took over CBS and Fox served encores of 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star.

 

