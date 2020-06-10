Spotify Podcast On Spanish King’s Abdication To Be Adapted For TV By ‘Hache’ Producer Weekend Studio

XRey, a Spotify podcast from Ninja Warrior backer The Story Lab on the abdication of Spanish King Juan Carlos I, is being adapted for television by the producer of Netflix original Hache.

Dentsu Aegis Network-owned The Story Lab is working with Weekend Studio on the adaptation after XRey has been among Spotify’s top three podcasts in Spain since premiering on May 19.

King Juan Carlos I abdicated in 2014 in sudden and unexplained circumstances and 10-part XRey features testimony from prime ministers, leading historians and investigative journalists. It is produced by Toni Garrido.

Michael Iskas, global president of The Story Lab, said: “Toni and his team at The Story Lab Spain have brought the XRey story to life in a brilliantly creative way to deliver a breakout hit on Spotify that has the pace of a political thriller.”

Weekend Studio president Tomás Cimadevilla added: “XRey has a potent mix of intrigue, royalty and international power play. This fascinating story, which is captivating listeners on Spotify, is ideal for adaptation as a major TV drama.”