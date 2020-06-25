‘The Salesman’ Star Taraneh Alidoosti Given 5-Month Suspended Prison Sentence In Iran

Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti, who starred in Asghar Farhadi’s Oscar-winning drama The Salesman, has been sentenced to five months in prison, suspended for two years.

BBC Persia is reporting that Alidosti’s lawyer said the charges are related to sharing negative tweets about law enforcement officers. One of her tweets featured a video where she supported protests against women being forced to wear a veil.

The actress was initially summoned to the prosecutor’s office last winter on charges of propaganda against the state, before the case was referred to the criminal court, reads the BBC report.

She will not serve jail time unless she is convicted of another crime in the two-year period.

Back in 2017, Alidoosti made headlines when she boycotted the Oscars ceremony, at which The Salesman scooped the International Feature prize, in protest against Trump’s travel ban.