‘The Outpost’ To Resume Filming Season Three In Serbia For Fall Premiere

Electric Entertainment and Arrowstorm Entertainment said Monday they’ll resume production in Serbia for the third season of fantasy-adventure series The Outpost. Production was halted at the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak in mid-March.

The announcement was made jointly by Dean Devlin, CEO of Electric Entertainment and Jason Faller and Kynan Griffin of Arrowstorm Entertainment.

Balkanic Media, a production company based in Belgrade, has an extensive post-lockdown production plan containing thorough and comprehensive guidelines on maintaining staff and crew’s safety on-set. All crew members are going through training to ensure safety measures are maintained.

“We are excited to be one of the first productions to resume after the TV and film industry was put on pause, Devlin said. “Balkanic Media has gone above and beyond to ensure everyone’s safety on-set, and we are happy that the third season of The Outpost will be completed and ready to premiere Fall 2020.”

Dr. Branka Matijasevic, Doctor of Medicine, Head of Policlinic Eterna Medical System in Belgrade who was the Chief of Staff at the City Institute for Urgent Medical Care during the SARS virus epidemic outbreak in 2009 will be the production’s medical advisor. She’s worked with international and local film productions as medical advisor and on-set production doctor, including TV shows Survivor Serbia and Survivor Slovenia.

“After examining the content of the Post-isolation Plan for the continuation of production of The Outpost, Season 3, I can state that the Plan meets the requirements of all standards in COVID-19 prevention prescribed by the Institute of Public Health of Serbia.” Matijasevic said. “As one of the essential measures I propose daily physical examinations for the cast, conducted upon arrival to the studio and consisting of the following procedures: auscultation of lungs and heart, ECG, tension measurement, saturation measurement and check for febrile. Results would be filed and kept. Crew members would be examined weekly, one pod at a time, following the same procedure as the cast. Each member of cast and crew will have a medical file with record of all examinations, and it would be accessible for review per request.”

The show stars Jessica Green (Ash vs. Evil Dead), Jake Stormoen (Extinct), Imogen Waterhouse (Nocturnal Animals), and Anand Desai-Barochia (Emmerdale).The series airs on The CW in the U.S. Sonia Mehandjiyska, head of International Distribution for Electric Entertainment and her team, continue to sell the series, which has already been sold to NBCU globally, in addition to a variety of international broadcasters and platforms.

Executive produced by Dean Devlin and Jonathan Glassner, The Outpost is also executive produced by Electric Entertainment’s team of Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson and by Arrowstorm Entertainment’s team of Jason Faller and Kynan Griffin, who created the series. Jennifer Griffin of Arrowstorm Entertainment and Jonathan English of Balkanic Media are also producing.