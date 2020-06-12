‘The One And Only Ivan’ Heads To Disney+; ‘Beatles: Get Back’ Moves To 2021 & More: Disney Release Date Changes

Disney has announced a round of release date changes, including another title, the Thea Sharrock-directed action/CGI hybrid pic The One and Only Ivan, which will go straight to the studio’s streaming service on Aug. 21.

The One and Only Ivan is the third title to be pulled off Disney’s theatrical slate and sent to Disney+ after Artemis Fowl, which premieres today, and Hamilton, which will debut on July 3.

The One and Only Ivan, which features the voices of Angelina Jolie, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, and Danny DeVito, was originally scheduled to hit theaters on Aug. 14. The pic is based on Katherine Applegate’s book, which won numerous awards upon its publication in 2013, including the Newbery Medal.

Pic follows Ivan, a 400-pound silverback gorilla, who shares a communal habitat in a suburban shopping mall with Stella the elephant and Bob the dog. He has few memories of the jungle where he was captured, but when a baby elephant named Ruby arrives, it touches something deep within him. Ruby is recently separated from her family in the wild, which causes him to question his life, where he comes from and where he ultimately wants to be.

“The world has changed in a heartbeat. People all over the globe have shared important, life changing experiences in ways we have not seen for a century,” said Sharrock in a statement. “In response to this, I am so happy that we can share Katherine Applegate’s delightful and original story, ‘The One and Only Ivan’ with the world this August on Disney+, bringing some joy through this unique movie of true friendship, inspired by a true story.”

Mike White adapted Applegate’s novel. The movie is produced by the late Allison Shearmur, Jolie and Brigham Taylor, Sue Baden-Powell and Sharrock serve as executive producers.

Another big move: the Peter Jackson documentary, The Beatles: Get Back, which was initially set for Sept. 4 of this year will now go close to a year later on Aug. 27, 2021. The doc includes footage from studio sessions that have never been seen or heard before as well as their final live performance on a rooftop in London.

Searchlight’s Armando Iannucci-directed drama, The Personal History of David Copperfield, which the label acquired before TIFF last year, is now scheduled to go limited on Aug. 14. Deadline exclusively reported Searchlight’s pick-up of the drama starring Dev Patel as Copperfield.

Also, the Jonathan Butterell-directed Everybody’s Talking About Jamie from 20th Studios will now open on Jan. 22 instead of Oct. 23. The pic is an adaptation of the Dan Gillespie Sells-Tom MacRae West End musical about a teenager from Sheffield, England who wants to be a drag queen.