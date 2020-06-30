1091 Acquires Global Rights To Horror Documentary ‘The Mothman Legacy’

EXCLUSIVE: 1091 has taken worldwide digital and broadcast rights to the horror documentary The Mothman Legacy, we can report exclusively.

The doc was initially set to premiere at the Mothman Festival on Sept. 18. That event was cancelled due to COVID-19 and The Mothman Legacy will now be released exclusively on digital streaming platforms on Oct. 20.

1091

The Mothman Legacy follows the American urban myth about a red-eyed creature seen by some as a harbinger of doom in 1960s rural West Virginia, where sightings of the winged demonic beast were first documented near an old munitions dump known by locals as TNT. Many believe the Mothman to be a 1960’s phenomenon, an omen only appearing before tragedy, and disappearing after a flap of sightings and the subsequent Silver Bridge collapse in 1967. The doc delves into whether the origins of this omen trace back much further and go much deeper than anyone realized.

Seth Breedlove directed and Adrienne Breedlove produced. The doc is a follow up to Terrors in The Skies and a direct sequel to the 2017 documentary The Mothman of Pleasant Point.

Jim Martin, VP of 1091 Media stated “Seth, and SmallTown Monsters have brought one of the greatest mysteries to life with The Mothman Legacy. The film gives a fresh take on the terrifying legend of The Mothman creature and the encounters that plagued Point Pleasant VA.”

“We couldn’t be happier to team with 1091 in the release of our latest Small Town Monsters film, The Mothman Legacy,” stated director Seth Breedlove, Small Town Monsters. “The crew and I believe we’ve created something truly unique with this project; a terrifying real-life horror story, and a case study on the roots of a modern myth. Featuring interviews with witnesses of the Mothman, alongside experts, authors and locals, this is a story that was begging to be told and we’re anxious to unveil this untold chapter in the mountain states monstrous past.”

Breedlove and Small Town Monsters are managed by Elizabeth Fowler at Clear Pictures Entertainment.