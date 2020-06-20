Click to Skip Ad
‘The Mandalorian’ Had A Secret Mark Hamill Cameo In Its Fifth Episode

Mark Hamill
Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

These are not the droids you’re looking for. But there’s still something oddly familiar about that droid bartender…

The final episode of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, which unveils the secrets of the making of the DIsney+ show, has revealed that Luke Skywalker himself, aka Mark Hamill, made a secret cameo in an episode of the show.

The moment came in the fifth episode of the series. In the scene, viewers are taken to the cantina on Tatooine. Yes, the same one from the original Star Wars, A New Hope.

The droid bartender in that scene is voiced by an uncredited Mark Hamill.

Series creator Jon Favreau said the droid’s name is EV-9D9, and that he was previously seen torturing other droids in Return of the Jedi.

The second season of The Mandalorian is expected to arrive on Disney+ later this year.

