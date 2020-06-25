‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ Squeezes The Truth Out Of Jon Stewart: “Biden Was Not My Guy”

Former Daily Show host Jon Stewart stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to talk about – what else – politics. And naturally, the conversation drifted toward the 2020 presidential race.

Stewart confessed that “Biden was not my guy. Wasn’t even in the top four.”

But rather than totally dismissing the former vice president, Stewart claimed he thought further about the presumptive Democratic nominee and his experiences with him. While he admitted he’s not crazy about Biden’s “Uncle Joe” schtick and his lapses into fond memories of Corn Pop, Stewart said that Biden brings a larger truth to the table.

“All that kind of stuff….I feel like that’s not the core of who that guy really is,” Stewart said. He claimed, recent events proved “We are a country in terrible danger. We are in pain. American exceptionalism – the blindfold is off and we’re seeing ourselves as who we really are.”

That means when Stewart looked past the schtick, he saw a man “who knows who he is.” That, Stewart claimed, is why he believes “in this moment this, country needs is a leader of humility.”

Watch the video below.