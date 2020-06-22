‘The Great North’ Renewed For Season 2 At Fox Ahead Of Series Premiere

Fox has renewed animated comedy The Great North, from Bob’s Burgers creator Loren Bouchard, ahead of its premiere.

The renewal of the show, which is set to launch midseason, comes as Fox continues to double down on animation. The network has been aggressively ramping up its slate of animation over the last few years with the likes of Bless The Harts, Duncanville, Housebroken and a new series from Rick and Morty co-creator joining the likes of The Simpsons, Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers.

Earlier this year, Fox’s President of Entertainment Michael Thorn told Deadline that animation was a “key part” of its business and it wants to build on this legacy.

The Great North follows the Alaskan adventures of the Tobin family, as a single dad, Beef, voiced by Nick Offerman, does his best to keep his weird bunch of kids close – especially his only daughter, Judy (Jenny Slate), whose artistic dreams lead her away from the family fishing boat and into the glamorous world of the local mall.

Related Story 'Lego Masters' Will Arnett Discusses Hosting Fox Competition Brick By Brick - Contenders TV

Rounding out the family are Judy’s older brother, Wolf, (Will Forte) and his fiancé, Honeybee (Dulcé Sloan), her middle brother, Ham (Paul Rust), and ten-year-old-going-on-fifty little brother, Moon (Aparna Nancherla). While their mother is not in the picture, Judy seeks guidance from her new boss, Alyson (Megan Mullaly), and her imaginary friend, Alanis Morissette, with the musician voicing herself.

The Great North is produced by 20th Century Fox Television with Bento Box Entertainment serving as the animation studio. It is created and written by Wendy Molyneux, Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin and Minty Lewis, who also serve as showrunners and executive producers. Bouchard is also an exec producer.

“Wendy, Lizzie, Minty and Loren delivered a show that embodies our animation brand so strongly, they left us no choice but to give this stellar series an early renewal ahead of its midseason debut,” said Michael Thorn, President, Entertainment, for Fox Entertainment. “Of course, we’d also like to thank our friends at 20th, who continue to be tremendous partners.”