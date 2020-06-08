Click to Skip Ad
‘The Great’: Creator Tony McNamara On Mixing Funny With Formality – Crew Call Podcast

Tony McNamara
Tony McNamara and Elle Fanning at the January TCA session for 'The Great' Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

On the first Crew Call podcast of the Emmy season we speak with Oscar nominated The Favorite screenwriter Tony McNamara about his new Hulu/Media Rights Capital series The Great which follows Elle Fanning as 18th Century Empress of Russia Catherine the Great as she carefully plots a coup d’etat to take down her boorish husband, Peter III (Nicholas Hoult), in a mission to enlighten the country with the mores that are liberating her European homeland.  Similar to what he did with The Favorite, McNamara has reinvigorated period drama with a riveting sense of absurdist wit and edginess. We talk with McNamara, who also penned Disney’s upcoming 101 Dalmatians live action spinoff Cruella, about how The Great originated (it was well before The Favorite) and speaks to a number of today’s issues from Time’s Up and #MeToo to off-kilter despots.

